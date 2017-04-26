VSA Capital Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Sula Iron and Gold PLC (SULA)

VSA Capital reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

Shares of Sula Iron and Gold PLC (LON:SULA) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.505. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,821 shares. Sula Iron and Gold PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.09 and a 52 week high of GBX 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.56 million.

About Sula Iron and Gold PLC

Sula Iron & Gold plc is a holding company. The Company is primarily involved in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Sierra Leone. It is exploring for iron, gold and coltan on its Ferensola exploration license area in the Sula-Kangari Greenstone Belt in the Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

