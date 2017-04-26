Stockbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,551 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 7.0% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Visa worth $142,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its position in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.00. Visa also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average volume of 2,217 call options.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

