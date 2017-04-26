HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.73) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.09) price target on shares of SThree Plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on SThree Plc from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on SThree Plc from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of SThree Plc in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SThree Plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 341 ($4.36).

Shares of SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 323.50 on Monday. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 355.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 409.89 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.67.

WARNING: “SThree Plc (STHR) Given Buy Rating at HSBC Holdings plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sthree-plc-sthr-receives-buy-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc-updated.html.

In other SThree Plc news, insider Gary Elden sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.96), for a total value of £12,477.50 ($15,951.80). Also, insider Justin Hughes sold 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.96), for a total value of £251,875 ($322,008.44). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,394 and sold 552,677 shares valued at $175,256,926.

SThree Plc Company Profile

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.