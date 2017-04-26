Mj Gleeson Plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson acquired 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £203.36 ($259.98).

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 5th, Stefan Allanson acquired 36 shares of Mj Gleeson Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £200.52 ($256.35).

Shares of Mj Gleeson Plc (LON:GLE) opened at 670.80 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 362.66 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 643.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.06. Mj Gleeson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 385.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 695.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mj Gleeson Plc (GLE) Insider Purchases £203.36 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/stefan-allanson-buys-31-shares-of-mj-gleeson-plc-gle-stock-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mj Gleeson Plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 740 ($9.46) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Mj Gleeson Plc from GBX 662 ($8.46) to GBX 700 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mj Gleeson Plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Mj Gleeson Plc Company Profile

M J Gleeson Group PLC is engaged in house building on brownfield land in the North of England with an emphasis on homes for local communities, and land trading, in the South of England, and benefiting from the enhancement of the value of green field sites by securing residential planning consents. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in provision of bid management; construction services; house building, housing regeneration and strategic land trading; investment in equity shares and loan stock of project companies delivering services under the Government’s private finance initiative; commercial property development; house building and housing regeneration; strategic land trading, and house building and housing regeneration.

Receive News & Ratings for Mj Gleeson Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mj Gleeson Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.