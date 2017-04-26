Zacks Investment Research Lowers Statoil ASA (STO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Though Statoil ASA is fairly active in its development operations, we remain apprehensive as the company’s production has been facing hiccups of late. The company’s financial flexibility is getting increasingly restricted. The currently weak commodity price environment adds to the woes. With crude prices anticipated to remain weak, the company’s revenues and earnings will likely remain stressed. Moreover, with major projects scheduled to be commissioned in coming years any project delays and capital spending deferrals may adversely affect company’s profitability. Therefore, we caution investors against this company at this point.”

STO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a $17.00 target price on Statoil ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a sell rating on shares of Statoil ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Statoil ASA in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 1,369,736 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Statoil ASA has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock’s market cap is $53.59 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Statoil ASA by 445.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Statoil ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

