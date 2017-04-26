Citigroup Inc Increases State Street Corp (STT) Price Target to $88.00

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of State Street Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of State Street Corp from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of State Street Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) traded up 3.72% on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,274 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.40.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. State Street Corp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. State Street Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. State Street Corp’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/state-street-corps-stt-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

In related news, insider Wai-Kwong Seck sold 20,000 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corp by 911.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Corp by 46.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp during the third quarter valued at about $2,878,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street Corp

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.