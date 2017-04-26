Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Staples’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Staples also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Staples will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Staples.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Staples had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Staples in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Staples from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Staples in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Staples from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Staples presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,868,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Staples by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,484,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,189,000 after buying an additional 4,348,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Staples by 174.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,399,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 2,160,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Staples by 282.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 1,724,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Staples during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 359,324 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.32 billion. Staples has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Staples also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,230 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 708% compared to the average volume of 1,018 put options.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Staples’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Staples

Staples, Inc provides a range of products, business services and ways to shop-in stores and online, through mobile or through social applications. The Company’s Business Advantage, which is a business-to-business division, serves mid-market, commercial and enterprise-sized customers. The Business Advantage offers a one-source solution for the products and services, customer service and an e-commerce site.

