St. Joe Co (JOE) Stake Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in St. Joe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in St. Joe by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) traded up 1.67% on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,401 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.07. St. Joe Co has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business earned $18.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 0.23%. On average, analysts forecast that St. Joe Co will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

