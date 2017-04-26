Sse Plc (SSEZY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Sse Plc (NASDAQ:SSEZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sse Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Investec raised shares of Sse Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Sse Plc (NASDAQ:SSEZY) traded down 0.739% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.135. 44,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Sse Plc has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.627.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sse-plc-ssezy-upgraded-to-buy-at-berenberg-bank-updated.html.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

Receive News & Ratings for Sse Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sse Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.