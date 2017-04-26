Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on Square from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Square to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) traded down 0.77% on Monday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,843 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.64 billion. Square has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $657,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,881,860 shares of company stock worth $47,955,603 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Square by 62.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Braver Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $15,980,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

