Square’s (SQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on Square from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $18.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) traded down 0.77% on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,843 shares. The firm’s market cap is $6.64 billion. Square has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $657,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $17,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,881,860 shares of company stock worth $47,955,603 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $62,843,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at $21,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $15,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 139.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 2,358,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

