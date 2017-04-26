Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWH. Forward View upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. 513,087 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.55.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business earned $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 65.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.