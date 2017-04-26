Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners makes up 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.35% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) traded up 0.55% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 55,817 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.25. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 56.13% and a net margin of 77.39%. The company earned $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

