Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 234.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178,564 shares during the period. Noble Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.80% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 535,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 237,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2,288.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) traded down 0.75% on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 13,805 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.87. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

