SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,633 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,220 put options.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) opened at 209.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a one year low of $170.37 and a one year high of $211.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

