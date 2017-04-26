Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SP Plus Corp (SP) Share Price

News coverage about SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SP Plus Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) opened at 33.50 on Wednesday. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $738.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company earned $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.82 million. SP Plus Corp had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of SP Plus Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $60,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $44,360.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

