South State Co. (SSB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Separately, Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of South State in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) traded up 1.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 137,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. South State has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South State had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.35 million. On average, analysts predict that South State will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider John C. Pollok sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $757,277.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee R. Brooks sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $158,793.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,843.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,629 shares of company stock worth $1,581,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South State by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of South State by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 637,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,861,000 after buying an additional 52,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

