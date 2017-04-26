South State Co. (SSB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Monday, January 30th.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) opened at 90.55 on Monday. South State has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business earned $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.35 million. South State had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect that South State will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other news, Director Alton Clarence Phillips sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,950.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Oswald Fogle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,873.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,471. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of South State by 433.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 333,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of South State by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of South State by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

