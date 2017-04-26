Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Belmond (BEL) Stock Price

News stories about Belmond (NYSE:BEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Belmond earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on BEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price objective on Belmond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) opened at 12.25 on Wednesday. Belmond has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

