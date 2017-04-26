Oneok Partners (OKS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.12

Media coverage about Oneok Partners (NYSE:OKS) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oneok Partners earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Oneok Partners (NYSE:OKS) opened at 53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Oneok Partners has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Oneok Partners (NYSE:OKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Oneok Partners had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oneok Partners will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Oneok Partners’s payout ratio is currently 239.40%.

OKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oneok Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oneok Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Oneok Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Oneok Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Oneok Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oneok Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Oneok Partners Company Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

