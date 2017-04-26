Verso (VRS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Verso (NYSE:VRS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verso earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 37 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) opened at 5.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $198.77 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. Verso has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-unlikely-to-impact-verso-vrs-share-price-updated.html.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.