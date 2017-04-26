Snap’s (SNAP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.07.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 1.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 10,137,569 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $18.04 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $40,911,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $282,000.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.