Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 1.12% on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,137,569 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Snap has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.04 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Snap Inc (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/snap-inc-snap-research-coverage-started-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.