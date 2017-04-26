Snap Inc (SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 1.12% on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,137,569 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Snap has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.04 billion.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.
