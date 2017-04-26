Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Snap Inc (SNAP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a reduce rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a reduce rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 1.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 10,137,569 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s market cap is $18.04 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/snap-inc-snap-earns-outperform-rating-from-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $40,911,000.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

