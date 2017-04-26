FY2017 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co (SM) Decreased by Capital One Financial Corp.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. reduced their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). Capital One Financial Corp. also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on SM Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.32.

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,679 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,144,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,145,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,994,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 188.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 28,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert S. Vogel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,954.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $500,100 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.76%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

