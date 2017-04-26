Sky Plc (SKYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sky Plc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Investec raised Sky Plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Sky Plc (NASDAQ:SKYAY) opened at 50.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. Sky Plc has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

