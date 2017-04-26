Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. Vetr raised shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.57 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.13 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.36.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) opened at 25.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.30. Skechers USA has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/skechers-usa-inc-skx-upgraded-to-neutral-by-susquehanna-bancshares-inc-updated.html.

In other Skechers USA news, insider Mark A. Nason sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $500,010.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,608 shares of company stock worth $1,678,372 in the last ninety days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 5.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.