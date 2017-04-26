Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) had its price objective reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from $8.00 to $7.20 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

SITO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Sito Mobile from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sito Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) opened at 2.72 on Wednesday. Sito Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm’s market cap is $56.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) PT Lowered to $7.20 at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sito-mobile-ltd-sito-earns-buy-rating-from-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 171.8% in the third quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 316,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.