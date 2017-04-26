Sito Mobile Ltd (SITO) PT Lowered to $7.20 at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) had its price objective reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from $8.00 to $7.20 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
SITO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Sito Mobile from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sito Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.49.
Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) opened at 2.72 on Wednesday. Sito Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm’s market cap is $56.25 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITO. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sito Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Akanthos Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sito Mobile by 171.8% in the third quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 316,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.
Sito Mobile Company Profile
SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization.
