Silicon Motion Technology Corp.’s (SIMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.75 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Instinet lowered Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) opened at 44.90 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 824,863 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 81,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 541.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 674,687 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,940,000 after buying an additional 569,465 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 534,740 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 330,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 494,750 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

