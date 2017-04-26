Sientra Inc (SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 382.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) traded down 0.687% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.955. The stock had a trading volume of 59,799 shares. The stock’s market cap is $149.82 million. Sientra has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Sientra by 1,660.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 321.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 545,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 416,340 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

