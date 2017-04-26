Fairpoint Group Plc (FRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Fairpoint Group Plc (LON:FRP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Fairpoint Group Plc (LON:FRP) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.00. 165,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fairpoint Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 143.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.39 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.59.

About Fairpoint Group Plc

Fairpoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides consumer professional services, including legal services, claims management services and debt solutions. The Company has four segments: claims management, legal services, individual voluntary arrangements (IVA) and debt management plans (DMP).

