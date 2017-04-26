Majestic Wine PLC (WINE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WINE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.86) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.09) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.75) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Majestic Wine PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365 ($4.67).

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 371.75. The stock had a trading volume of 714,852 shares. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 273.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 485.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 244.77 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.04.

Majestic Wine PLC Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.

