Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Reiterates Neutral Rating for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

SCVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Johnson Rice cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded up 2.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,342 shares. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company earned $234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

