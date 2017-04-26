SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) in a report issued on Monday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) opened at 34.35 on Monday. SemGroup Corp has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

SemGroup Corp Company Profile

