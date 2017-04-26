Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Comfort Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Comfort Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) traded up 2.451% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.688. 685,896 shares of the company were exchanged. Select Comfort Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.996 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Comfort Corp. news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $191,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,102.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 580,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 124.1% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 97,044 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Comfort Corp. during the third quarter valued at $4,300,000.

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

