Seaspan Co. (SSW) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Seaspan Co. (NYSE:SSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Seaspan has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Seaspan has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seaspan to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) opened at 6.27 on Wednesday. Seaspan has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s market cap is $662.52 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business earned $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Seaspan had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seaspan will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seaspan in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seaspan in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seaspan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $8.00 target price on Seaspan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Seaspan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Seaspan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Seaspan Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation is an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The Company charters pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters with various container liner companies. As of February 20, 2017, it had operated a fleet of 88 containerships and had entered into contracts for the purchase of an additional eight new building containerships.

