Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sears Holdings Corp Put Options (SHLD)

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 907 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 442 put options.

In other news, CEO Edward S. Lampert purchased 525,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $4,170,672.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 281,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,444,073.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,087,136 shares of company stock worth $17,322,858. 80.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Sears Holdings Corp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sears Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sears Holdings Corp in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded down 3.28% on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,900 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Sears Holdings Corp has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.12.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.57. The company earned $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sears Holdings Corp will post ($12.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/sears-holdings-corp-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-shld-updated.html.

Sears Holdings Corp Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation is an integrated retailer. The Company is the parent company of Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co (Sears). The Company’s segments are Kmart and Sears Domestic. It also offers Shop Your Way, a member-based social shopping platform that offers rewards and personalized services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.