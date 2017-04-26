Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News coverage about Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seadrill Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Seadrill Partners (NASDAQ:SDLP) opened at 2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $273.63 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. Seadrill Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seadrill Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC is an offshore deepwater drilling company. The Company owns, operates and acquires offshore drilling units. The Company’s subsidiaries include Seadrill Operating LP, Seadrill Capricorn Holdings LLC and Seadrill Partners Operating LLC (collectively, OPCO). The Company’s segment is OPCO’s fleet.

