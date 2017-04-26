Scotiabank Reiterates Hold Rating for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded down 0.35% on Monday, hitting $17.14. 46,677 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock’s market cap is $1.50 billion. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business earned $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $5,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $4,531,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,525,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 352,500 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $908,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

