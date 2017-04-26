Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corp to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (up from $2.25) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,739 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $558.66 million. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/scotiabank-lowers-pengrowth-energy-corp-pgh-to-underperform-updated-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,787,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after buying an additional 1,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,539,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,367,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 132.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,957,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,114,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 950,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 224,761 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pengrowth Energy Corp

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50 kilometers south of Bonnyville, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.