Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.94. Science Applications International Corp reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Science Applications International Corp.

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Science Applications International Corp had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International Corp from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,118 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.60. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $89.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Science Applications International Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, insider Nazzic S. Keene sold 10,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $881,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International Corp

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

