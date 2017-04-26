Savanna Energy Services Corp. (SVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSE:SVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Savanna Energy Services Corp. from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered Savanna Energy Services Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “tender” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Christopher Davis Strong sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$217,125.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$94,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,735.

Savanna Energy Services Corp. (TSE:SVY) opened at 1.94 on Tuesday. Savanna Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.24. The firm’s market cap is $229.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Savanna Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.

