Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.57.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) remained flat at $44.92 during trading on Tuesday. 240,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Saputo has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Saputo Inc. (SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/saputo-inc-sap-given-sector-perform-rating-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,693.40. Also, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 3,160 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.25, for a total value of C$142,990.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,996 shares of company stock worth $2,004,841.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets and distributes dairy products, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. The Company has three geographic sectors. The Canada Sector consists of Dairy Division (Canada). The USA Sector aggregates the Cheese Division (USA) and the Dairy Foods Division (USA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.