Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sapiens International (SPNS) Stock Price

News coverage about Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sapiens International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) opened at 13.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $659.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.53. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge.

