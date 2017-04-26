Sanofi SA (SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) received a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Sanofi SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.20 ($91.52).

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) opened at 84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.48 and a 200 day moving average of €25.74. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of €62.50 and a 1-year high of €86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of €107.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

About Sanofi SA

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

