Sandvine Co. (SVC) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sandvine Co. (TSE:SVC) in a report issued on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandvine from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Sandvine from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandvine from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sandvine from C$3.80 to C$4.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.33.

Sandvine (TSE:SVC) opened at 3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.39 million and a P/E ratio of 37.02. Sandvine has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

In other news, insider Tom Donnelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,750 in the last three months.

Sandvine Company Profile

Sandvine Corporation is engaged in research, design, manufacturing and sale of network policy control solutions for communications service providers. The Company offers various solutions, including business intelligence, traffic optimization, cyber security, subscriber engagement, subscriber services and business services.

