Sameer Gulati Sells 5,875 Shares of LendingClub Corp (LC) Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) COO Sameer Gulati sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $30,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,406.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sameer Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Sameer Gulati sold 5,693 shares of LendingClub Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $32,222.38.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sameer Gulati sold 6,921 shares of LendingClub Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $42,010.47.

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) traded up 2.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,106,058 shares. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. LendingClub Corp had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. LendingClub Corp’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub Corp during the third quarter worth $119,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub Corp during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub Corp by 30.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LendingClub Corp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LendingClub Corp during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LC. Vetr downgraded shares of LendingClub Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LendingClub Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LendingClub Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of LendingClub Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

LendingClub Corp Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides online marketplace to connect borrowers and investors. Consumers and small business owners borrow through Lending Club. Investors use Lending Club to earn risk-adjusted returns from an asset class that has been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to large institutional investors.

