Safestay PLC (SSTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.77) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 42 ($0.54).

Shares of Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) opened at 51.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 17.45 million. Safestay PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 36.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.87.

About Safestay PLC

Safestay plc is a United Kingdom-based owner and operator of a hostel group. The principal activity of the Company consists of the operation of backpacker tourist hostels under the Safestay brand. The Company offers accommodation for a range of guests, including from school groups, young adults and backpackers to families.

