ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $209,000 Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,738 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 18.2% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 17,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 931,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock’s market cap is $884.05 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. RR Donnelley & Sons Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.23%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons Co

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

