NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,185 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. NetApp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The data storage provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.09%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,164,338.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,603.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,458. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in NetApp by 168.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 461,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $812,244,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,001,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,150,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,538,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

